Police have refused to say whether they are spending public money on buying off anti-racism activists, claiming that releasing the information could leave the UK “at risk” of terror attacks.

openDemocracy can reveal that forces across the UK spent at least £18m on informants between 2015/16 and 2020/21.

But police would not tell us how much, if anything, was spent on people linked to Black Lives Matter groups.

More than a dozen forces emailed openDemocracy identically worded excuses for withholding the information, which was also requested in relation to environmental protest groups.

In each case, the copy-and-paste response said disclosure “would provide those intent on committing criminal or terrorists [sic] acts with valuable information as to where the police are targeting their investigations”.

Forces also claimed that revealing whether or not cops had paid informants within Black Lives Matter or green groups could lead to intelligence channels drying up, “thereby undermining national security and leaving the United Kingdom at risk of more terrorist attacks”.

Forces using the bizarre excuse include the Met Police, which was accused of racism this week after it emerged that officers had strip-searched a Black girl at a north London school, without any other adults present, while she was on her period. The 15-year-old was left traumatised by the humiliating experience, safeguarding chiefs heard.