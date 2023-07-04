Satbir Singh appointed CEO of openDemocracy

The board of openDemocracy is pleased to announce that Satbir Singh has been appointed to the role of chief executive officer.

In his previous role as managing director, and as acting CEO since October 2022, Satbir has held responsibility for all non-editorial functions at openDemocracy, including the essential work of building a more sustainable, equitable and effective organisation. He brings to this role a wealth of experience building, transforming and leading high-impact teams whose work and culture are grounded in their values.

Suzanna Taverne, chair of openDemocracy’s board of directors, said: “I am delighted that Satbir has accepted the challenge of leading openDemocracy. His commitment to our mission is beyond question and I am sure that, guided by his intelligence and experience, our organisation will thrive.”

Satbir Singh, chief executive officer of openDemocracy, said: “openDemocracy is such an impressive organisation, packed to the rafters with some of the most wonderful and talented people you will ever meet, doing vital work to hold power to account, champion new voices and nurture new ideas for a world in crisis. It is an honour to be asked to serve as chief executive. With the planet in peril and rights and democracy under attack across the world, our mission – to challenge power and inspire change – has never meant or mattered more.”