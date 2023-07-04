Peter Geoghegan has stepped down from the roles of chief executive and editor-in-chief of openDemocracy with immediate effect.

Peter’s tenure at openDemocracy – both as UK investigations editor and later as editor-in-chief – has seen phenomenal growth in the reach and impact of our vital, hard-hitting and award-winning investigations work.

Suzanna Taverne, chair of openDemocracy’s board of directors, said: “Peter is a peerless investigative journalist with an incredibly bright future and a track record of holding the powerful to account. He has played a vital role in building a home for ambitious investigative journalism here at openDemocracy, a thriving not-for-profit news organisation that works tirelessly in the public interest.”

Peter Geoghegan said: “I have stepped down from the roles of chief executive and editor-in-chief of openDemocracy with immediate effect. openDemocracy is a remarkable organisation, drawing talent from around the world to fulfil its vital mission: holding the powerful to account and inspiring meaningful change. This work is needed now more than ever. It has been a privilege to work with this exceptional team who will, no doubt, continue to deliver exciting and impactful work in the years ahead."