Five years ago, Scotland’s local elections took place a month before the 2017 snap general election. It was one year since Ruth Davidson’s dark-money funded Conservatives had replaced Labour as the opposition at Holyrood, and 11 months on from the Brexit vote.

Independence supporters, renewed by Brexit, shot out to back the Scottish National Party (SNP), whose total vote rose from 500,000 in 2012 to 610,000. Afraid that the national mood was shifting, Unionists came out in droves to support Davidson’s supposedly moderate Conservatives, the biggest anti-independence party.

As overall turnout increased by 7%, the Tories’ vote more than doubled, to 408,000. This cancelled out the SNP surge and left Nicola Sturgeon’s party with the same 32.3% vote share it had received five years earlier.

Elsewhere, the Lib Dems failed to escape their northern enclaves, their historic voters either infuriated by the years in coalition with the Conservatives in Westminster or fracturing down the constitutional line.

Scottish Labour, meanwhile, which had in previous years shooed its traditional leftist voter base away to the SNP and Greens, was rejected by the Jeremy Corbyn-hating centrists dads it had attempted to court. But the party’s bleeding was stemmed somewhat by young, radical Left voters – the likes of whom the Green Party had hoped to attract – who, inspired by the Corbyn project, rallied behind Labour.

The elections next week take place in a very different context.

The Tories’ downfall

Ruth Davidson has been replaced with Douglas Ross, the school bully who never grew up. With the contradictions of Brexit making her project untenable, Davidson’s attempts at open, liberal Unionism have been swapped for divide-and-rule Toryism and her charisma swapped for the wimpish bigotry of a ‘leader’ who’ll join in any pile-on going, but flinch if you look him in the eye.

Ross carries the charm of a debt collector and the grace of an over-promoted middle manager who fawns to the boss and picks on his subordinates. He styles himself as a leader but is, in reality, a cowardly sidekick to Boris Johnson’s project, running up and down the sidelines hoping for some attention. A potential first minister has been traded for a startled rodent.

After years of hounding Scottish Travellers, Ross – seeking to join the latest moral panic – has recently switched his target to trans people, promising Tory-run councils will exclude trans women from women’s toilets. He’s not clarified who precisely will be responsible for the genital checks. Other than the general delight he seems to take in peddling hatred, the aim is presumably to distract from his latest piece of simpering, where he called on Johnson to resign over partygate when he thought that would work out well for him, then backed down when it didn’t.