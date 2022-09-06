Up here in Shetland, where the oil and gas flows, where tankers line the horizon, where hundreds of towering wind turbines will soon dominate the landscape, up here in the ‘energy isles’, people can't afford to heat their homes.

The Shetland Islands, the northernmost part of the UK, located about 170 kilometres from the Scottish mainland, have long endured a perfect storm of poor housing, a wet, cold climate and very expensive fuel.

There's a deep irony here: it's possible, from certain locations, to see the high flare of burning gas at the Sullom Voe oil terminal – you can watch this spectacle as you shiver in your damp, cold house while the almost constant wind rattles the windows.

But the North Sea oil and gas years, which so radically changed Shetland, did not bring us mains gas. Round the back of my house, just like most others, a red gas canister is propped up against the wall. Rates of fuel poverty have long been some of the worst in the country.

So it was already a ‘crisis’ here; I don't know what we call whatever comes next.

While elsewhere in the UK people are worrying about how to deal with energy bills topping £7,000 next year, Shetlanders face bills of £10,300. This means that, by April next year, to avoid fuel poverty – defined as spending 10% of your income on fuel – you'd have to be earning £104,000. Almost no one earns that here.

According to the Shetland Islands council, 96% of Shetlanders will be in fuel poverty next year. Worse still, the council thinks 40% of households could be spending 40% of their income on fuel by the spring.

Council leader Emma Macdonald recently asked the UK government to step in – not just to address the crunch right now, but to make sure that in the future the places where oil, gas and renewables are produced actually benefit in terms of energy costs.