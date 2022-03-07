There is no such thing as Socialism in the singular

The Lancet article produced a conversation between medical experts. One wrote in agreement to add that ecological factors should be included. Another objected, saying it was wrong to call COVID-19 a global syndemic, because in countries like New Zealand, which had moved fast to isolate themselves from it, it was a regular pandemic and not a disease that interacted with other conditions. But she added, “I do not write this to dampen Horton’s use of the term, as I believe COVID-19 is syndemic in my country (the USA). This is precisely because pre-existing conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, respiratory disorders, systemic racism, mistrust in science and leadership, and a fragmented health-care system have driven the spread and interacted with the virus. These synergistic failures have caused more death and devastation than many other contexts”.

By calling it a syndemic, we identify the combined determination of the spread and consequence of the disease. On their own, none of the social or political issues are “the” cause of COVID-19’s devastation. Their joint impact is responsible: medical, political, social and economic.

Combined determination is one of the themes of this book’s exploration of whether a more human, democratic world can emerge from the present inter-connected crises of inequality, ecology, biology and authority. Short-term policy decisions interact with long-standing problems which are always expressed in historically specific ways. For example, in early February 2020 China’s Xi Jinping and America’s Donald Trump had an opportunity to collaborate in an effort to contain the virus. Had they done so both authoritarians might now be holding office. Instead, Trump also became a cause of the deaths and suffering around the world as well as in America. The point is not to “blame” him — or to use him as a scapegoat for the wider issues that helped create him — but from now on to demand that voters and political leaders think and act “synergistically”.

This could be another description of “socialism” — because it combines the interests of all with an approach that is not determined by the market. I’ve mentioned Raymond Williams’ suggestion of using “livelihood” as a description of a future alternative to capitalism, when he felt the attraction of the word socialism slip away. Perhaps he did so because he had long argued that the left should talk about “socialisms” in the plural so as to recognise the complexity of any future that will release our “real energies”, but there had been no take-up for such a perspective.

I’ve backed off using the term “socialism” to describe the arguments I’m making because their ambition is to reach out to anyone willing to embrace the moral equality of all humans whatever else they think. Also, for my generation it is hard to disassociate socialism from state power and vanguardist organisations that are the opposite of democratic — and I do not want to be dragged back into that history with its many scar tissues.