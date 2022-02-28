Putin was shaped by US greed. His defeat must lead to global change

I have never been so wrong about a major event that was so clearly forewarned. I was convinced that Vladimir Putin would not be so reckless as to launch a full-scale conquest of Ukraine, if only for the simple reason that he would lose. I had assumed he was a cunning dictator who hated democracy, was smart enough to play on the corruption of a West enamoured of rentier capitalism and therefore had a cold measure of realities. I also thought he felt profoundly threatened by last year’s uprising in Belarus. The possible contagion of a democratic revolution there would threaten him personally, and the West’s sanctions, while not enough to undermine Lukashenko’s regime, were a close call. So I reckoned – perhaps I should say hoped – that the huge mobilisation of Russian military forces around Ukraine was a feint, whose real aim was to consolidate Russian control over Minsk, not Kyiv. This, it seemed to me, was bad enough.

It is important to hold onto one’s disbelief and the reasons for it. There is a danger in defaulting to self-regarding huff and puff, especially if you are British, with righteous declarations of how dictators must not be appeased. Putin should – and more importantly, will – be defeated. Now is the time for war, given that he has chosen it. It will be fought and suffered by the people of Ukraine, and we must extend to them solidarity and support. In the spirit of such solidarity, this also means it is time to begin to plan the peace that follows when the would-be conqueror is vanquished, and Russian forces withdraw. Ukraine’s heroic President Zelensky is right to put his country’s neutrality on the table in any negotiation. For if we do not wish to return to the old cycle that has led to this war, we have to acknowledge where we are coming from.

There were two reasons why Putin’s invasion was ‘unbelievable’. First, Ukraine is a large country with a proud people and long borders. It cannot be successfully occupied against determined patriotic resistance. Even if the Russian forces can completely subdue Ukraine’s professional army, which is not yet clear, they cannot withstand a long insurgency fed with the latest infantry weapons, night-vision rifles and drone technology, supported by US surveillance and cyber-warfare. The premise of Putin’s assault, as set out in his historically insane address, is that the people of Ukraine are really Russian. As his troops will learn, this is untrue. Nibbling off part of an oblast is one thing – seeking the conquest of an entire, functioning country that borders NATO does not make sense.

Second, a wholesale invasion of Ukraine explodes the post-Cold War world order. With a vast act of armed frustration, Putin has terminated the era deemed ‘the end of history’, which is said to have begun after the US emerged victorious from the Cold War and the Soviet Union collapsed in 1990. But he himself is the creature of this order. Many of the Western figures who personify it, such as Peter Mandelson, Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson, to name but three from my own country, are spellbound by him or his favoured oligarchs. They need to go down with him.

Putin's concern for Russian greatness should not, therefore, be seen in Cold War terms such as a response to the threat of NATO expansion. He understood the weaknesses of the West and that the ‘threat’ was pure theatre. His fear is popular democracy, liberal values such as the rule of law, freedom of speech and human rights. Hence his backing of Western friends, above all Donald Trump, who shared his contempt for due process and a mobster’s relationship to truth, even if they didn’t murder their opponents.

Rather, Putin is a product of the disastrous way that the US replaced the Cold War. As I write in ‘Taking Control!’, in 1992, then-president George H W Bush expressed “the joy that was in my heart” at the way America had “won the Cold War”. He was thrilled that “a world once divided into two now recognises one sole and pre-eminent power, the United States of America”. Other countries, he continued, “regard US pre-eminence with no dread. For the world trusts us with power, and the world is right. They trust us to be fair and restrained. They trust us to be on the side of decency. They trust us to do what’s right”.

Dread was much the wiser course. The 30 years that followed saw enormous economic growth and innovation. China’s transformation is without precedent and the global economy went from analogue to digital with the rise of platform corporations of unprecedented nature and reach. But politically it was far from being restrained and fair, America’s solo hegemony was responsible for a period of unrestrained unfairness. Its wars of choice in Afghanistan and Iraq were indecent disasters and its insatiable financial system exploded in the great crash of 2008.

Nowhere was more indecently and unfairly treated than Russia. After 1992, the US could have supported its transformation into a relatively uncorrupted democracy as its people wished. Instead of extending an updated Marshall plan to Russia’s defeated enemy, as the US had so successfully done with Japan and Germany after 1945, Russia was ravaged by economic ‘shock therapy’ and bankrupted. Putin is the foster child of Washington’s greed and myopia, determined to take revenge on the forces of the capitalist family that orphaned him even while he has been personally enriched and empowered by it.

What everyone must now strive to ensure is that the tragedy of Putin’s folly and his coming defeat does not turn into a further tragedy – a return to a smouldering polarisation that ensures another, future conflict. In other words, how Putin loses must be turned into a victory for Russian and Belarus democracy and a path for their renewal. Only this can compensate for the US’s ghastly orchestration of the decades when it was the “sole and pre-eminent power”.