It seems a simple enough question: who is contemporary art for?

In a crowded, lively exhibition, one might get the impression that it is for everyone, pretty much. The viewers are more likely to be young (or at least seem young) than old, a bit more likely to be female than male, more stylish than not.

The answer is more complicated than that, however. It’s not just the masses of viewers who have a stake in contemporary art: its buyers, its curators, galleries and museums, and other artists all have their own. Whose really matters?

To complicate things still further, the art world is not a unitary block but a series of divergent though intersecting circles. The circle of the international biennial (its two biggest events are currently running: the Venice Biennale and the documenta in Kassel) is quite different from that of the art fair, the auction house, the national museum, the private museum (which sometimes now upstages its state rivals) or the research- and performance-oriented art scene of the universities. Each operates under different economies, attracts different audiences and shows different artists.

Those audiences have changed strikingly. Long gone are the days when to stage an exhibition of contemporary art was always to lose money because attendance would be slight (the money would be made up with a popular show of, say, the post-Impressionists).

Long gone, too, the staid and hushed decorum of museum and gallery sparsely inhabited by a cultural elite who because of their educational attainments were the only ones who knew how to look, what to say and how to behave. Pierre Bourdieu and Alain Darbel, in a famous sociological study of the 1960s, ‘The Love of Art’, gave a compelling image of that apparently solid and unchanging world. It was, they wrote, no less than an exclusive and secular religion where the ideal of the free and innocent eye met the tightly bound knot of class, ethics, aesthetics and deportment.