Much has been said about Boyce’s selection as the first Black woman to represent the UK at the world’s leading international art festival in its 113-year history; so much that it has threatened to eclipse discussion of her work as one of the most important artists working in the UK today and who has become the first British artist to be awarded the Golden Lion for the best national contribution to the festival since Bridget Riley won the accolade in 1968.

Building on themes that have preoccupied her over a number of years, Boyce’s installation for the British pavilion in Venice raises questions about how we understand Britishness; who is included or excluded from our national stories; and how, in the wake of the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement, we negotiate difference and what we understand by freedom?

At the inauguration of her exhibition, Boyce was making a speech to the crowd assembled at the foot of the pavilion’s steps when she paused momentarily, then said: “I am looking out at all these amazing Black British women artists. They should be standing here. Let’s make sure they are.”

This year’s Venice Biennale makes that seem possible. Of the 200 artists who the curator Cecilia Alemani is showing in the main exhibition, the vast majority are women. For the first 100 years of the main exhibition, only about 10% of artists were women, not rising to about 50% until 2019. Alemani’s show is approximately 90% women.

Next door to the British pavilion, the French-Algerian artist Zineb Sedira, a close friend of Boyce, is representing France – although she could equally have represented the UK, having studied at art school in Britain, lived in Brixton, south London, for a number of decades and been an active and important part of the community of Black women artists in the UK.

A short walk away, Switzerland is represented by the Moroccan-French artist Latifa Echakhch, while the US is represented by the African-American artist Simone Leigh. The four women have created very different but profoundly political works which have not shied away from tackling significant questions of our time: the legacies of slavery and colonialism; the climate crisis; the meaning of freedom.

The exceptional diversity of this year’s Venice Biennale when compared with previous editions is not coincidental. Cultural institutions around the world have faced heightened critique of their past choices, which have consistently excluded or marginalised women and people of colour, and are now seeking to redress the imbalance. The question, as Boyce articulated at the inauguration of the British pavilion, is whether this year’s festival is a temporary adjustment to business as usual or a long-term structural change that would make her selection as Britain’s representative at the Venice Biennale an ordinary rather than an exceptional event.

It was 1909 when the UK opened its own national pavilion in the Giardini district, where Venice’s international contemporary art exhibition takes place every two years. Formerly a cafe-restaurant, the main alteration to the neo-classical building was the mounting of a large marble tablet above the entrance with the words ‘GRAN BRETAGNA’ (‘Great Britain’) inscribed in gigantic lettering.