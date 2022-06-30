There aren’t many TV series that can drive a song to the top of the charts across the Western world. There are very few that can wrack up half a billion hours of collective viewing time in just a fortnight.

And it’s not your average show that can push millions of people to step away from old-fashioned TV and sign up to new-fangled streaming services – as many of us found ourselves doing in 2016, to watch season one of Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’. Our grandparents did a similar thing in 1953, when they bought tellies to watch the Queen’s coronation.

We’re now on season four of ‘Stranger Things’. Every generation has a piece of portal fiction that captures its imagination. In this trope, heroic children stumble through some gateway into another dimension, which teaches us something profound about our own.

In Victorian England, at the height of Britain’s “imperial century”, Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’ enthralled a country captivated with orientalised stories of far-off lands, while mockery of an oppressive Queen of Hearts resonated.

In 1900s America, arguments about monetary policy and the desire to ‘return home’ to a previous era as modernity erupted were expressed through L. Frank Baum’s ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz’, with the conflicting needs of industrialism, agrarianism and a failing military represented by the tin man, the scarecrow and the cowardly lion.

The blazing Christian allegories of CS Lewis’s ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ spread like forest fires during the 1950s religious revival, as people desperately sought meaning after the horrors of the Second World War.

Philip Pullman’s ‘His Dark Materials’ trilogy echoed debates between religion and science as church-going collapsed during the 1990s.

These tropes – similar to underworld stories, but without the need to die; a little like time travel, but without the explicit past or future – go back to the dawn of storytelling. In Japanese culture, fantasy about portals to other dimensions is so prominent it has a name: Isekai.

In the Celtic folk tradition I was weaned on, there’s a trope where the hero lost in the hills goes into a cave and finds themselves among the fairy folk, leading to various adventures. Perhaps, my parents used to say, these were memories of Celts arriving in Scotland, and coming across earlier human inhabitants.

‘Stranger Things’ is today’s version of these myths. But unlike most, the ‘other world’ isn’t quirky or enchanting or exciting in any way. It’s just straight-up terrifying. The “Upside Down”, as the protagonists call it, is a mirror of our world, but filled with monsters and horrors we could previously only imagine.

From the Cold War and Vietnam to Trump

This other world was first introduced to viewers in July 2016, as Trump rode the Republican primaries to the White House and just weeks after Britain voted to leave the EU: things that almost all in the age groups who watched it were deeply against.

The first children dragged into the Upside Down, Will Byers and Barb Holland, are both coded as LGBTIQ – we’re explicitly told in the first episode that Will’s dad thinks he’s “queer” – an obvious nod to fears about who would be the first victims of this new Trumpian, post-Brexit order, as rising rates of transphobia and homophobia have proved.

As the seasons unfold, with tropes from 1980s horror films and Cold War conspiracy theories abounding, it soon becomes clear that the real enemy here isn’t so much the monsters of the Upside Down, but sinister forces within the American state itself, which founded Hawkins Laboratories to experiment on children.

Unethical experiments on people, causing them serious harm and often death, are common in recent US history. But unlike the child victims in ‘Stranger Things’, most of whom are white, the true victims were almost always Black. Would a more realistic depiction, with Eleven and her fellow inmates played by Black actors, have been so popular? The ugly answer, I suspect, is no: white audiences are still too conditioned by white supremacy to see themselves in tortured Black people.