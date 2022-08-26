How the cost of living crisis is hurting students

When 20-year-old Lucy* moved to university two years ago, she didn’t expect to be juggling three part-time jobs in order to survive. Or that she’d have to skip meals when money was tight.

Most recently, the rising cost of basic necessities has led to Lucy having to go without washing her clothes when she can’t afford laundry detergent, or using hand soap when she runs out of shower gel.

With inflation set to hit 18.6% by January – the highest rate in almost half a century – the Institute for Fiscal Studies is warning that financial support for students is falling short. Maintenance loans are set to rise by just 2.3% over the next academic year.

For students who are already on limited incomes, this means they will struggle to afford essentials such as food, rent and energy bills. Many will be forced to search for work – potentially at a detriment to their studies.

One of the three jobs Lucy worked last academic year took up two full days per week, meaning that she had to miss out on lectures and seminars. The experience took a toll on her mental health.

“I just couldn't deal with the stress of having to go to work to pay bills. This wasn't a choice. I had to do it. Otherwise, I wouldn't be able to afford to live at uni,” says Lucy.

“That was really hard. I had a lot of suicidal thoughts. Just because I couldn't keep up with working all the time and doing my degree.

“I thought, well, I'll be better off dead. Because then at least I won't have all these debts. It's horrible not living on very much at all.”

In an NUS survey of 3,500 students, 90% of respondents indicated that the cost of living crisis is harming their mental health.