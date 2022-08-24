Demands for the minimum wage to be urgently increased to £15 have been met by silence from the Labour Party – despite the UK facing the “longest and harshest wage squeeze in modern history.”

On Tuesday, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) released a report calling for the minimum wage to be increased to £15 an hour for all workers in 2030, up from £9.50 for those aged 23 and over. Workers aged 21-22 currently receive £9.18 and workers aged 18-20 receive a mere £6.83.

Asked whether it supported paying all workers £15, Labour – the party that introduced the national minimum wage in 1998 – told openDemocracy it would not comment, saying it had already set out its own proposals on wages.

But Neil Hartland, 30, who earns £11 an hour working in a warehouse for fashion brand Paul Smith in Nottingham, told openDemocracy a £15 minimum wage would be “life-changing”.

“People don't understand a rise is so needed but also massive for people on low incomes,” Hartland said. “A £15 minimum wage would be life-changing.

“People I work with really feel the cost of living and a jump to £15 would give people safety, hope and bit of freedom back.”

Hartland’s sentiment was echoed by TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady, who told openDemocracy: “Low-paid workers live wage packet to wage packet – and they are now being pushed to the brink by eye-watering bills and soaring prices.

“While millions are struggling to keep their heads above water, those at the top continue to rake it in,” she added. “After 12 years of declining living standards, it's time to make work pay.”