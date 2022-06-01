Told you so, says campaigner who warned about Sue Gray’s past

A campaigner who warned months ago that there could be “no confidence” in Sue Gray’s partygate report because of her history of protecting the government has said he is “not surprised” by fresh claims that she was leant on by ministers.

Speaking to openDemocracy this week, Jason Evans, said he had been watching the media frenzy over Gray’s report in recent weeks and thinking: “This isn't the person, in my experience, that delivers transparency.

“This isn't the person that provides disclosures of information. This is a person that does exactly the opposite.”

Earlier this year, openDemocracy reported how Gray, a senior civil servant, had stonewalled Evans’ Freedom of Information (FOI) request on the infected blood scandal that killed his father.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

At the time, Evans said: “Personally, I wouldn’t have confidence in that kind of person to lead an investigation or an inquiry.”

His warning that Gray’s report would be unable to command trust appeared to be confirmed last week when The Sunday Times alleged that a section of Gray’s report had been changed at the 11th hour after she was lobbied by three civil servants – one from Downing Street and two from the Cabinet Office.

Downing Street denied the newspapers’ claim that the prime minister’s chief of staff, Steve Barclay, had “tweaked” Gray’s report the night it was due to be published.

Barclay is said to have removed information about an Abba party, hosted by the prime minister’s wife in their Downing Street flat on 13 November 2020, one week after England went into a second national lockdown.