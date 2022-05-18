The House of Lords has spent £8m of taxpayers' money subsidising its own bars and restaurants in the last three years, openDemocracy can reveal.

It comes on top of the £17m bailout of catering facilities in the House of Commons – bringing the total to a staggering £25m.

Every one of the 26 bars and eateries across Parliament made a financial loss over the last three years.

The bailout includes a £3m subsidy for the exclusive Members' Dining Room in the House of Lords, which can be used only by current and retired peers – and their personal guests.

The restaurant was once described by a peer as the place “where this country is governed from”.

While the rest of the UK faces a growing poverty crisis, taxpayer subsidies across Parliament have allowed politicians to access cheap food and drink.