Menu prices across Parliament were finally raised by 3.4% last month. But the new menus are still cheaper than most commercial competitors – and the rise is significantly less than the 5.9% inflation in food prices that has hit ordinary consumers.
Most of the facilities are accessible to anyone working in Parliament – including 650 MPs and 771 peers, as well as parliamentary staff and a group of political journalists. But some of the restaurants, like the Members’ Dining Room, will serve only politicians and their personal guests.
The House of Commons said catering services are seeking “to reduce costs whilst regularly benchmarking their prices with venues outside of Parliament”.
A spokesperson for the House of Lords blamed the financial losses partly on the fact that catering staff are paid the London Living Wage.
“The unpredictable nature of sittings of the Lords and periods where the House isn’t sitting means that revenue is not generated day in, day out, so a subsidy is unavoidable," they said. "The catering and retail service’s income plummeted during the pandemic as most venues closed and external banqueting was cancelled.
"We also pay all our staff at least the London Living Wage and provide workplace pensions to our catering staff. We are proud to do so, but it means our costs are higher than some commercial restaurants.
"Lots of people, not just members of the Lords, use the catering facilities. This includes visitors, staff members, journalists and police officers."
CommentsWe encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.