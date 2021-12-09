A ten-point manifesto for a Digital European Citizenship

Social media platforms and digital information tools are the closest thing that Europe has to a true, transnational, multilingual European public sphere: the proverbial European agora. The now almost two years of life in a global health crisis has greatly accelerated the migration of our lives to virtual environments, moving workers from European commercial real estate to American digital workspaces, shoppers from European city stores to American and, to a lesser degree, Chinese digital retailers, and forcing masses of families, friends and lovers to replace embraces with emojis stored in American or Chinese servers.

These tech companies have often placed themselves beyond or above the law, defining for themselves their own rights and obligations. By corralling the digital public sphere and exploiting the often uninformed consent of the user, they have managed to replace the law with companies’ terms of service, over which national and regional authorities and agencies hardly have been able to exert control.

In a recent paper, ‘“A State in the disguise of a Merchant”: Tech Leviathans and the rule of law’, the legal scholar Christian D’Cunha has persuasively shown that large tech companies have taken on a host of functions that are the purview of the state and that the state has not only been incapable of presenting sufficient resistance but has often become complicit in the privatisation of governance and the erosion of the rule of law:

“Their increasing indispensability to the performance of certain public functions rightfully pertaining to the state, and the tendency towards laws that legitimise their power by giving them special responsibilities but without the means for enforcement, seem to allow them to act with impunity, as if they are above the law… Control over the digital environment and infrastructure gives the big tech companies power to enact business standards, and to govern the public sphere, consumers and workers… the big platforms are recruited to tackle copyright violations, terrorism and child abuse. Lucrative contracts are offered by law enforcement to deploy surveillance technology (from ‘smart’ door bells to social media trackers) developed for commercial purposes…”

This effectively means that the rule of European law has lost sovereign power to the rules defined by tech companies’ terms of service. To a large degree, this means that EU citizens lead their lives as second-class digital citizens of these digital states, while the EU becomes a sort of digital province subject to rules established in remote jurisdictions over which it has little or no influence and with which it has no possibility of competing.