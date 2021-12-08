What do the EU’s ambitious plans for a digital revolution mean for citizens?

It has become commonplace to discuss the ubiquity of digital technologies and their ever creeping influence over even the minutiae of our day-to-day lives. The ways in which most of us work, play, learn, socialise, eat, sleep and have sex are increasingly intertwined with digital platform technologies and the algorithms that structure their influence in our lives.

Access to public goods like education, welfare payments, healthcare, financial services and contact with local government increasingly rely on both hardware and software to which citizens have widely varying levels of access, but which are also designed and built in different social, political and legal contexts where the reach of European laws and values has a weak hold.

The European Commission has made ‘A Europe fit for the digital age’ one of its policy priorities from 2019-24. But, as the commission acknowledges, the challenge isn’t just to make Europe fit for the digital age but to ensure that the digital age fits European laws and standards. A significant test for the EU in the upcoming decade will be to summon the political will to use the regulatory power derived from the size and wealth of the European single market to make sure the ‘digital age’ is not something that the EU has to fit itself to according to standards set in Beijing, Washington and Silicone Valley. Rather, if it’s not too late, the EU can try to mould the “digital age” to address the needs and well-being of its citizens.

The stated ambitions for the EU’s digital transformation are extremely, well, ambitious:

● enable a vibrant and sustainable economy

● open up new opportunities for businesses

● encourage the development of trustworthy technology

● foster an open and democratic society

● help fight climate change and achieve the green transition

These laudable goals should also raise some eyebrows. They are not necessarily the first characteristics that critical citizens might use to describe the present state of the digital transition.

Data-driven technologies and AI open opportunities for businesses, but the rights and interests of workers also need to be protected. Algorithmic management facilitates new forms of relations between employees and employers, or between platforms and workers, which need to be scrutinised and regulated to ensure that labour conditions and the share of wealth going to waged employees doesn’t (further) deteriorate.

Projects like a European digital identity may indeed help to generate trust and improve ease and security in online interactions, but both private sector and government surveillance and data-collection remain serious public concerns.

Online communication can indeed connect citizens across borders and may one day facilitate the dream of a European public sphere. Likewise, digitalisation may also bring greater transparency, efficiency and equity into the functioning of public services. However, social media has also been blamed for toxifying political discourse and worsening polarisation. Local and national governments have come under scrutiny and even fallen for the biased and unethical use of automated decision support systems in various contexts including immigration decisions and welfare fraud detection, leading to severe harms for individuals and families who were unfairly penalised as a result.