Bureaucratic delays are stopping Turkish and Kurdish people in Britain from visiting relatives affected by last month’s devastating earthquake – and, in some cases, from bringing homeless loved ones to the UK.

Several families told openDemocracy they have been unable to travel abroad since the magnitude 7.8 quake hit Türkiye and Syria on 6 February because of Home Office delays in processing visa applications and asylum claims.

Earlier this month, the government rejected a petition signed by tens of thousands of people calling for a special visa scheme to help those in need.

Ali Sizer, a Kurdish music tutor living in north London, lost six members of his extended family in the earthquake, which killed more than 57,000. Yet he has not been able to visit and support his surviving relatives because he has no valid UK visa and is unable to leave the country.

“I have lost uncountable numbers of friends, comrades, relatives. I can’t describe my sorrow. My family is staying in a tent now and I feel so helpless about it,” he said.

Sizer is one of thousands of holders of a special UK-Türkiye business visa, known as ECAA, who were caught up in post-Brexit processing delays. openDemocracy reported on the situation last July. The most recent figures suggest more than 700 people are still waiting for their applications to be processed.

“I came here [to Britain] to improve my music career and help my family, but now I cannot even help myself because I am trapped here,” he said. “After waiting for 17 months they rejected my visa with no valid excuse and I must apply for a new one. I can’t leave the country until I get my visa.”

Razem Ahmed, a London-based immigration lawyer, said his firm is representing dozens of ECAA applicants, including Sizer, whose families have been affected by the earthquake.

Ahmed said Sizer’s initial application was rejected on the grounds that he didn’t run a viable business. He is confident that Sizer will win his appeal, since he can prove he has been teaching music.

“The Turkish earthquake situation however, and the fact that he lost relatives there, unfortunately doesn’t aid in speeding up his application,” said Ahmed.

Another ECAA applicant, who wanted to remain anonymous, told openDemocracy that she and her husband are stuck in a similar situation.

The couple, who are in their 30s, moved to the UK in 2019 via the ECAA visa scheme. They have an 18-month-old daughter.

‘‘When we lived in Türkiye, our life standards were high. We wanted to have a baby and the UK seemed like a good option to raise a child,” she said.

The couple had to apply for a visa extension in 2020 when the pandemic hit – and were rejected on the grounds they had no viable business, an assertion they dispute.

“We have been unfairly waiting for years without a visa,” she said. “We are worried about our families because they live in cities the earthquake hit badly. After talking to our families on video calls, both my husband and I are worried about when we’ll see them next, since they are not staying in a safe place.”