Thousands of Turkish citizens in the UK are thought to have been left “living in limbo” due to post-Brexit delays in extending their visas.

Those interviewed by openDemocracy say the delays are causing serious hardship, leaving people without the right to rent homes, enrol children in school or travel abroad. Migrants’ rights campaigners describe the delays as among the worst in a beleaguered immigration system, and the issue has drawn criticism from the Turkish government.

Until December 2020, one of the most common ways Turkish citizens could get permission to live in the UK was via business visas issued under the European Community Association Agreement (ECAA), an arrangement between Turkey and the EU also known as the Ankara Agreement.

Since the scheme closed at the end of the Brexit transition period, visa holders have been allowed to apply for extensions – but some waiting times have rocketed from six months to as long as two years.

Leyla Ozyolu, 28, lives in the UK as a dependent on her husband’s ECAA visa. Ozyolu said a delay of 21 months left her unable to visit her sister, who died of cancer in Istanbul last month, because she was not allowed to leave the country while the application was pending.

“I couldn’t see my sister while she was alive. What happens if they give me a visa now? She isn’t with us any more,” she told openDemocracy.