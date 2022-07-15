Alaa Abdel Fattah is a British citizen who has spent most of the last decade behind bars in Egypt, persecuted for his writing and activism. Jess Kelly has spent two years campaigning for a travel ban and assets freeze imposed on her husband, human rights activist Karim Ennarah, to be lifted so he can join her in the UK.

These are just two examples of the dire human rights situation in Egypt – but earlier this month, both Kelly and supporters of Abdel Fattah saw a moment of opportunity when foreign minister Sameh Shoukry visited London to meet his counterpart, Liz Truss.

The day of the visit, Truss tweeted: “As the threat from authoritarian regimes intensifies, NATO stands united in defending freedom & democracy.” Any hopes this might influence her approach to Egypt, which subjects its population to a “harsh authoritarian grip”, were dashed, however. As the two ministers inaugurated the UK-Egypt Association Council, a small reference to human rights was buried in the penultimate paragraph of their joint statement, underneath details of the Cairo monorail project and the sale of two naval auxiliary ships.

Kelly said in a statement that she was “incredibly disappointed” that there was no evidence Truss had raised her husband’s case. Meanwhile Abdel Fattah’s sister Mona Saif called on the British government to “stop diffusing Alaa’s case in general statements about human rights”. Her brother has since passed 100 days on hunger strike.

The affair has led some to question whether the British government’s human rights commitments have any meaning at all. Richard Spencer, Middle East correspondent for The Times, argued that British promotion of human rights overseas has given rise to “no observable improvement and a high degree of hypocrisy”. He concluded that it is time to accept that “the focus on human rights as the ‘ethical’ part of our foreign policy was always wrong-headed”.

Spencer is clearly right to highlight the painfully obvious double standards, in which our stance on Ukraine is framed as part of a global struggle against authoritarians, but we are turning to Saudi Arabia to help us in that battle. Truss was badly embarrassed last month when she couldn’t name a single occasion she had raised human rights with a Gulf leader. And it’s not only a British issue: President Biden is this week heading for Saudi Arabia, which he had previously said should be a “pariah state”. He has strained to explain how this visit squares with his belief that the global threat to democracy represents the “defining challenge of our time”.