So far, the greatest of Vladimir Putin’s many failures in the Ukraine war is his aim of seriously weakening NATO.

Far from creating greater disunity between member states, Russia’s president has given NATO a new purpose, just as its role was starting to be questioned. Its unity has even been enhanced, and Sweden and Finland have now applied to join.

This may have drastic global consequences.

Russia’s view was, and is, that after the Soviet collapse there was a clear understanding that NATO would not expand. This is disputed by NATO states, which say there was never a formal agreement. That may be, but for Putin what made it worse was that the expansion came at the end of a decade in which Russia had been treated with near contempt as an economic basket case. Even more galling was that the collapse had stemmed from the rapid transition to US-style market fundamentalism.

The current war would redress all of this, Putin thought, righting an historical wrong. The weakening of NATO also looked good to Beijing, almost certainly influencing President Xi’s fulsome support for Russia just before the war.

So, while Putin may have started with a ‘special military operation’, even the term ‘war’ being taboo, he now presents the Ukraine war as a direct confrontation with NATO. That means nuclear escalation remains a risk unless and until the war is settled by negotiation, however long that might take.

If such a peace is achieved, what will it mean for a post-war NATO?