Never in the history of humankind has the blindingly obvious been ignored with such obviously high risk. Never have the cautious and persistent warnings of medical and biological scientists been so spectacularly and swiftly vindicated.

It is genuinely weird. In the next few days an immensely sophisticated piece of technological kit that has taken years of ingenuity and sophistication to conceive and manufacture – the James Webb Space Telescope – will be rocketed into space to peer into the depths of the universe to examine the nature of its origins. Meanwhile, staring us all in the face, is the obvious fact that the human species is playing roulette with its own viability.

We are not now talking about the global environment, where the refusal to invest sufficiently in measures to lower the rate of climate warming is exasperating. At least we can all agree it won’t be easy.

We are talking about the need to vaccinate the world against COVID-19. The moment credible vaccines were developed we were informed that for them to work, everyone needed to have them. Leave the poor and the crowded unvaccinated, we were told, and new variants would mutate that would find their way around the protections against the old ones.

So it has proved.

A great gathering of leaders took place around COP26, which should have been the venue to agree to fund immediate global vaccination as an exercise in the necessary cooperation. The opportunity was passed over.

Joe Biden brought the world's ‘democracies’ together this month at a summit meeting to discuss the need to defend democracy. No one seems to have thought that the need to ensure the health of the poor and the wealthy equally was a democratic issue.

The US has just passed a budget of $576bn to spend on its military in a year. China is doubling its nuclear weapons programme. Russia is massing its armies on the Ukraine border. The European Union is debating how to prevent Poland from becoming a dictatorship. The government of the UK is putting its head up its bottom to see if it can find a silver lining in Brexit.

Meanwhile up pops Omicron to say: “Told you so,” and it proves itself to be vertically contagious.