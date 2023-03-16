Vulnerable renters are being “hounded” by utility companies to pay off huge debts despite having ‘bills included’ contracts with their landlord.

openDemocracy has spoken to a tenant who was chased by Thames Water for a £1,000 water bill while struggling with homelessness, and another who was visited by a third-party debt collector after her landlord did not pay her bills with EDF Energy.

Both tenants continued to be pursued over the debts after their suppliers were made aware of the tenancy agreements.

A tenants’ advocacy group said it was seeing the issue “time and time again” and hit out at the “completely irresponsible” utility companies for pursuing renters.

Homeless

Lloyd Lee, a residential care worker for 25 years, was made homeless after his landlord illegally evicted him. Months after he was forced out of his property, and following an unsuccessful court case to return him to the flat, he was contacted by Thames Water regarding unpaid water bills north of £1,000.

“I was angry,” Lee told openDemocracy. “There were a lot of emotions that were going on with me because I’m actually homeless, and I’ve been sleeping from pillar to post. I’ve spent literally all my savings paying for hotels and bed and breakfast places. It’s just been a nightmare.”

Lee’s rent covered bills at his former property, according to a tenancy agreement seen by openDemocracy, which leaves his landlord liable for the water bill. Despite this, it was left unpaid.

Although Thames Water was informed of Lee’s rental situation by a tenants’ advocacy group, the utility company told him via Twitter that it would need confirmation from his landlord before it would change the name. If this was not done, Lee would be “responsible for paying as the occupant”.

After openDemocracy contacted Thames Water, Lee received a call from the company, apologising for his experience and offering him compensation. The account has now been closed.

Energy Suppliers

Tenants have also faced issues with energy suppliers. Daniel Gherghiceanu received multiple letters from EDF Energy after it identified her as liable for bills that were in fact covered in the contract for her south London home.

Gherghiceanu was eventually visited by debt collectors from Fulmar Services, even after informing EDF that paying the bill was her landlord’s responsibility.