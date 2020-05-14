Why did the US Air Force put on a show of strength last week?

Last week it undertook three coordinated operations. First, on Monday a B-1B bomber took off from a base in South Dakota and flew to Europe in a Bomber Task Force operation. Three days later two B-2 stealth bombers and two pairs of B-52s flew from other home bases, either to US European Command or Indo-Pacific Command geographic areas. That’s only seven planes, but many others were used, not least refuelling tankers, and thousands of air force personnel were involved in bases across Europe and the Pacific.

What was it all for? After all, it could not have had any positive impact on controlling the pandemic, the worst US domestic crisis for generations. Official sources indicated that it demonstrated to the superpower’s enemies that it was very much in business in spite of COVID-19. As an air force source put it: “This dynamic employment of long-range bombers and supporting aircraft showcased the United States’ ability to conduct synchronised strategic deterrence anywhere in the world with a ready, lethal force.”

Go a little deeper and two other motives are far more plausible. One is that demonstrating global power will be popular with Trump and the Republicans as the battle over next year’s military budget looms, bearing in mind that there will be serious squeezes on all budgets after the huge federal spending in response to the pandemic.

The second is to show that the air force can handle COVID-19 in a way that the navy all too obviously cannot. Rivalry over the global reach of the two has long been a feature of interservice competition – the air force’s long-range bombers versus the navy’s huge floating air bases, the nuclear-powered aircraft carriers that can go almost anywhere in the world.

But these have been crippled by the pandemic, with two of the navy’s ten Nimitz-class carriers out of action in port in Guam and Japan thanks to COVID-19, another doing a ‘Flying Dutchman’ act, unable to put into a US port because of the risk of crew getting infected, and a fourth delayed from deploying with crew members in quarantine. Four more are in refit or repair and one has just come back from a six-month deployment, leaving just one out of ten fully deployed overseas, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Indian Ocean.

For the air force, what better time to demonstrate its prowess? Indeed one air force general rubbed it in by saying: “The health of our team has been a top priority from the start of our COVID response and is key to sustaining missions like the Bomber Task Force. Although mitigation efforts created challenges to overcome, our allies, partners and adversaries should make no mistake that we are ready, able and willing to deter and defend when called upon.”

When it comes to the business of war, rivalry with the navy is very high up and so is next year’s budget. Somewhere down the list COVID-19 might appear, but don’t count on it.