With its EU and US anchors dislodged, Bosnia-Herzegovina is cast adrift

This is not the first time the spectre of war in Bosnia-Herzegovina has raised its head since the signing of the Dayton Peace Agreement 25 years ago, with each and every crisis being deemed more profound than the last.

At the same time, the safeguards that have helped mitigate the sense of instability, particularly those of the EU and US, have dwindled over time. Confronted with threats of secessionist moves by Milorad Dodik, the current Bosnian Serb member of the country’s tripartite presidency, Bosnia-Herzegovina does not know which way to turn, nor how to respond.

And while the possibility of full-scale war is only slight, the potential for sporadic outbreaks of violence is very real. In his report to the UN earlier this month, the country's new high representative, Christian Schmidt, said “the prospects for further division and conflict are very real.” The Guardian reported that Schmidt’s comments came in response to fears that the Republika Srpska, one of Bosnia-Herzegovina’s two entities, may proceed with plans to recreate its own army. Were the country’s armed forces to be split into two or more parts, it would necessitate the reinforcement of international peacekeepers to prevent potentially violent confrontations between the Republika Srpska and those from the Federation of Bosnia-Herzegovina, the country’s other entity, endeavouring to prevent attempts at secession.

The spark for this most recent crisis was the decision by the country’s outgoing high representative, Valentin Inzko, to impose changes banning the denial of genocide and other established war crimes, as well as the glorification of war crimes. The move prompted a vehement response in the Republika Srpska, with its National Assembly adopting counter legislation in an attempt to prevent the amendments from being enforced in the entity. In addition, state institutions were boycotted, effectively paralysing them. In truth, however, the roots of the current crisis run much deeper.

Tell Boris Johnson not to weaken political sleaze rules If enough of us speak up, we'll be able to protect honesty in public life. Sign the petition

Indeed, the difference with this crisis is not so much the agenda pursued, but the manner of it. Under Dodik’s stewardship, the Republika Srpska has flirted with secession even before Kosovo declared independence in 2008. There have been various boycotts of state-level institutions, and a referendum as recently as 2016 defying a ruling of Bosnia-Herzegovina’s Constitutional Court, which had declared Republika Srpska Day on 9 January (the date on which the Republika Srpska was declared back in 1992) to be unconstitutional. The competencies the Republika Srpska seeks to have restored are neither novel nor surprising.

The accompanying threats – withdrawal of Bosnian Serbs from key state institutions (including the judiciary, indirect taxation agency and armed forces), combined with the eviction, potentially by force, of certain institutions from the territory of the Republika Srpska – are, however, of a different order of magnitude. The proposed establishment of parallel institutions, including an exclusively Bosnian Serb army and its own medicine-procurement agency, is a stark confrontation with the post-war transformation of the Dayton settlement; a confrontation that challenges Bosnia-Herzegovina to demonstrate its sovereignty over its entire territory. The potential for confrontations between differing police forces is one scenario that arouses deep concern.

What further defines this crisis is the extent to which these secessionist moves appear to be resonating amongst Bosnia-Herzegovina’s citizens; talk of war reawakening latent traumas that deserved to be dealt with in peace and dignity. In his report to the UN, Schmidt warned that such moves would be “tantamount to secession without proclaiming it”, and would endanger the “peace and stability of the country and the region”.