As Russia invades Ukraine, the EU must seek to protect the Western Balkans

Those who described Russia’s military mobilisations as the gravest threat of war in Europe for more than 75 years neglected, intentionally or not, the some 100,0000 lives lost during the bloodshed that occurred during the disintegration of the former Yugoslavia in the early 1990s.

Thirty years on, it is this same area, now referred to as the Western Balkans, which remains vulnerable to contagion from the crises in eastern Europe. As Russia accelerates its invasion of Ukraine, there are mounting concerns about other challenges to a security architecture that, though imperfect, has largely stabilised a key part of Europe.

As with Ukraine, the European Union’s nonchalance towards the clear and present dangers facing the Western Balkans has served only to hack away at the previously uncontested faith in its policies that adherents to its path had almost dogmatically upheld. Bosnia-Herzegovina is facing a resurgence of secessionist tendencies, while attempts to normalise relations between Serbia and Kosovo have hit the rocks. The EU’s leverage is not what it once was, nor indeed is that of the US; the stains of the Trump years proving hard to erase.

Talk of war had already returned to the streets and cafes of Bosnia-Herzegovina even prior to the latest escalation in Ukraine. For nearly three decades, the country has been divided into two regions, run by two separate entities, the Republika Srpska, which is mainly composed of Serbs, and the Bosniak-Croat-populated Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Now, the Republika Srpska has taken tangible steps to further contest Bosnia-Herzegovina’s sovereignty; threatening its withdrawal from state institutions and the establishment of parallel bodies in key domains, including the armed forces and judiciary. It is the most profound crisis facing the country since the 1995 Dayton Peace Agreement, itself imperfectly conceived and drafted, ended the war.

Though the prospects of the Republika Srpska seceding remain slim, these provocative steps are a direct challenge to the constitution of Bosnia-Herzegovina. Potential confrontations – for instance, should there be attempts to remove the country’s armed forces from the entity’s territory, as has been proposed – would create a host of security dilemmas that could further inflame tensions.

Old and unhealed wounds have been reopened. Conflict-generating rhetoric is becoming more pronounced. Bosnia’s Croats have sensed the opportunity to pursue their own interests, pushing electoral reforms designed to further benefit the ethno-nationally grounded incumbents at the expense of more civically minded alternatives. Speculation is rife that elections scheduled for this autumn could well be postponed, possibly indefinitely, further deepening the country’s political gridlock. Constitutional reform seems further away than ever.