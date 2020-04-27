As the world washes its hands of the stateless, they risk facing COVID-19 alone

These are just the early signs. If history has taught us anything, it is that the stateless tend to experience both the indifference and the power of the state at greater intensity than most citizens. Unfortunately, many people in influential positions, in the UN, the donor community and international organisations, whose attention and actions can make a material difference, have not acted decisively enough. As someone who has worked on the right to a nationality and for the rights of stateless persons for over twelve years, I have paradoxically witnessed both an encouraging increase in awareness of the issue, and an enduring inability to recognise the unique vulnerabilities of the stateless, which demand separate attention.

Perhaps, the history of the sexual orientation and gender identity and expression (SOGIE) movement is instructive. For most of the twentieth century, the gay community was the most visible of the sexual minorities. But as lesbians and other groups organised to counter the societal discrimination they endured and the hierarchies within the SOGIE community, the LGBTQIA+ lexicon emerged and grew. The inclusion of each new initial marked the recognition of a pre-existing group through an eradication of their invisibility. Visibility leads to awareness, recognition and validation. It can also lead to backlash and persecution, but overwhelmingly, individuals and groups want to be seen and heard.

If we were to put forth a vulnerability lexicon today, the stateless will likely not be included. Not because their rights are any less at risk, their experience any less deserving or their needs any less urgent. Responsibility lies not with the stateless, but with those privileged enough to influence which groups get more attention. There has perhaps been a failure to scrutinise which groups are not included in mainstream discourse and why; a failure to listen to the world’s stateless and truly understand what they endure; a failure to embrace messiness and complexity and to acknowledge that the scarcity of data doesn’t always mean the lack of a problem – it can sometimes mean the opposite.