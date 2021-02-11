'You messed with the wrong generation': the young people resisting Myanmar’s military

When Myanmar’s military announced on 1 February that they had taken control of the country, civilians of all ages began to coordinate their resistance. Within a remarkably short amount of time, a new social movement was born, and people were soon pooling resources online under hashtags such as #civildisobediencemovement, #hearthevoicesofMyanmar and #rejectmilitarycoup.

This would have been unimaginable even a few years ago. Myanmar has had one of the fastest-growing telecom markets worldwide, which went from virtually nothing in the 2000s to a penetration rate of about 125% in 2020. While there was only one local operator in the beginning, with pricey SIM cards sold through a lottery system, several domestic and international companies now offer products. Within only five years, mobile phone signals have come to reach 90% of the country’s territory.

A younger generation has grown up taking the connectivity enabled by mobile phones and the internet for granted, in stark contrast to older people, who have lived most of their lives under a military dictatorship. Now, both groups are cooperating and learning from one another: combining digital skills with knowledge of how to resist the military. Both turned out to be necessary when the new regime shut down Facebook on 4 February.

Over the past year, we’ve all got used to relying on technology to stay connected. The people of Myanmar have demonstrated that it is possible to organise not only in the middle of a global pandemic, but even in a military coup.

Dodging the shutdown

The order came from the Ministry of Transport and Communications: Facebook would be temporarily suspended due to concerns about the spread of misinformation. This claim is particularly pernicious since Myanmar did so little to curb the spread of hate speech on the platform in previous years. Online agitation fuelled the Rohingya genocide, for which Myanmar currently stands accused at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Within several hours, I observed how younger social media users switched from Facebook to Twitter, a less popular platform in Myanmar. Many used Twitter to alert others that Facebook and Messenger were now restricted by state-run internet providers and thus no longer accessible, let alone secure. The young, technology-savvy crowd quickly posted instructions on how to install VPN clients – a way to access the internet anonymously. Many also switched to Signal, a secure messaging app, and I quickly followed suit, fearing I would lose contact with my friends and research partners otherwise.

None of my older contacts knew how to make these virtual moves, but all were swiftly assisted. Even as the military announced further restrictions on 5 February and connections became increasingly unstable, people continued to share photographs and videos on Facebook that documented acts of resistance by hospital workers, university teachers, factory workers and many others.

The sound of justice

On 4 February, students at the University of Yangon published a letter to their teachers on Facebook, asking “that you, teachers who know well the meaning of injustice, do not stay silent ... It’s for our future that we ask for your help.” Recordings of resistance gatherings shared on social media show young and old singing a song from the 1988 student uprising, which includes the famous line: “we shall not surrender until the world shatters”.

“I did not listen to this song for twenty-five years, it made me feel so good,” said one of my former research assistants. She had not even been born in 1988, but these songs and their accompanying lyrics have been transmitted across generations and are able to move people – in both senses – into action. A poem entitled ‘Battle Symphony’, composed on 4 February by an anonymous collective, is already circulating widely: