Quiz: what kind of Kremlinologist are you?

They come in all shapes and sizes.
Do you want to get paid for pontificating on Putin? Kremlinology might be for you!
While it is usually described as the study of Russian politics and policy, Kremlinology has most recently made a comeback as a means of commenting on the Russian president, not to mention the conspiracies he may or may not be involved in.
Sounds exciting, doesn't it? But before you jump into the fray, it's important to develop your own, distinct Kremlinologist style. If you're wondering how to do that, it's your lucky day! For we at openDemocracy Russia have come up with a quiz, a kind of special Kremlinology sorting hat, to help you determine which way to go: