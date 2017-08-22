Quiz: what kind of Kremlinologist are you?

Our columnists

Moscow's mercenaries reveal the privatisation of Russian geopolitics

By Mark Galeotti

Further revelations regarding the role of Russian private military contractors in Syria exposes how, under Putin, “state” and “private” are often one and the same thing.

Moldova’s civil society braces for another attack

By Mihai Popșoi

As democracy hollows out in Moldova, a new draft law on NGOs appears designed to keep civil society in check.

Why explaining internal strife in the United States through “Russian influence” is lazy and unhelpful

By ALEXEY KOVALEV

When you find yourself doing the same thing Putin and his propaganda machine does, you’re doing it wrong.