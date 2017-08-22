Print Friendly and PDF
Quiz: what kind of Kremlinologist are you?

Editors of OpenDemocracy Russia 5 September 2017

They come in all shapes and sizes.

Do you want to get paid for pontificating on Putin? Kremlinology might be for you! While it is usually described as the study of Russian politics and policy, Kremlinology has most recently made a comeback as a means of commenting on the Russian president, not to mention the conspiracies he may or may not be involved in.

Sounds exciting, doesn't it? But before you jump into the fray, it's important to develop your own, distinct Kremlinologist style. If you're wondering how to do that, it's your lucky day! For we at openDemocracy Russia have come up with a quiz, a kind of special Kremlinology sorting hat, to help you determine which way to go:

The team at oDR / Команда oDR.

Related Articles
Why we don’t publish articles about Putin
Mikhail Kaluzhsky
Natalia Antonova
Thomas Rowley
Maxim Edwards
Kremlinology: an intervention
Sean Guillory
The trap of “countering Russia”
Tom Junes
Kremlinphobia, russophobia and other states of paranoia
Natalia Antonova
Why explaining internal strife in the United States through “Russian influence” is lazy and unhelpful
Alexey Kovalev
