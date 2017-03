Гагик возвращается

Our columnists

Russia’s latest protests are no child’s play

By IVAN DAVYDOV

They’ve been dismissed as a “teenage rebellion”, but the protests that shook Russia recently reveal how the country’s youth is slipping through the state’s fingers.

Death by Crimea

By NIKOLAI KLIMENIOUK

As long as Russia holds on to the Ukrainian peninsula, it will not and cannot change for the better.

Who will make Russia “great again”?

By ANNA ARUTUNYAN

Russia’s legal-rational establishment has yet to emerge. But the rise of Alexei Navalny demonstrates that when it does, it will inevitably be nationalist.