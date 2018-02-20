Academic freedom in Tajikistan: western researchers need to look at themselves, too

A new discussion emerged recently among researchers of Central Asia, and it is a good sign. A vivid exchange and plurality of opinions are always good signs. The bad sign is, however, that this discussion could lead to a further isolation of Tajikistan’s academic community and devaluation of research produced by foreign researchers in partnerships with official bodies in Tajikistan. As someone who is a foreign researcher who collaborates with official bodies in Tajikistan, I am very concerned about these dynamics.

In a recent Eurasianet commentary titled “Academic Freedom in Tajikistan Endangered: What is to be done?”, two very respected figures of Eurasian studies, Edward Schatz and John Heathershaw, discuss tightening control over the Tajik academic sphere by the government. They propose three options for funding bodies, western universities and field researchers: 1) a refusal to cooperate with Tajik state institutions and academics employed there; 2) a blacklist of institutions with a track record of repression, which, in their opinion, in practice would be similar to “a comprehensive boycott,” or 3) critical engagement and caution in entering partnerships with Tajik state institutions.

The authors come up with a straightforward conclusion, which I find very worrying: “In light of the deepening authoritarianism in Tajikistan, it is difficult to see how most partnerships in the social sciences and humanities with [Tajik] official bodies can either be academically valuable or ethically permissible.”

In her response to the article, Malika Bahovadinova discusses the problematic use of the authoritarian label, potential consequences of a further isolation of the Tajik academic community through boycotts, and problematised power relations in which foreign scholars reduce local researchers to data providers. In my response, I would like to focus on partnerships of foreign researchers with Tajik official bodies, which, according to the Eurasianet commentary, make research, like my own, academically non-valuable and ethically impermissible. I will provide some reflections on production of knowledge on Tajikistan by foreign researchers and refer to my experience as an early-stage female researcher with overall over three years of field research experience in the country. My research is mainly on development aid in Tajikistan and interactions of international organisations with the government and local communities.

For many years, the process of knowledge production regarding Central Asia, but also other parts of the world, has remained on the sidelines of the research process. New knowledge was generated and published, but the question of how this knowledge is being acquired was rarely discussed beyond informal conversations and short methodological paragraphs (if any) in introduction to academic articles and books. Today, nuances of knowledge production are making it to the centre stage. We started talking about issues such as researcher safety while conducting fieldwork. This year, there are a number of upcoming events in European universities and publications concerning research methods and risks in the so-called authoritarian contexts, which include sections on Central Asia.

While this debate on how we do research might be especially useful for younger researchers who yet have to start their field research, I find it a pity that the debate has been already jeopardised by the safety and security lens. Thus, we discuss how to do research effectively and minimalise risks in the field, instead of scrutinising ethics and power relations, as well as advancing dialogical and collaborative research methods and designs. We have just started unpacking these issues, but Schatz and Heathershaw call for termination of partnerships between international and local researchers in Tajikistan.

Whether we like it or not, official bodies in a given country decide what are the rules to conduct research there as a foreigner

And yet, I believe that building partnerships with state institutions is a necessary thing for any foreign researcher who intends to conduct research on Tajikistan in Tajikistan. It is not a matter of personal preference, but a prerequisite to obey local laws. Whether we like it or not, official bodies in a given country decide what are the rules to conduct research there as a foreigner. Currently, in Tajikistan, in order to do research, foreigners need either to have a permission from the Tajik Ministry of Foreign Affairs, or secure an affiliation with a local research institution, which is accompanied by a corresponding research visa. From my own experience I know that building of these partnerships can be extremely time taking and bureaucratic. It took me five months to obtain an affiliation with a local university. I had to get to know the university leadership and gain their trust, familiarise myself with work of various departments and collect tones of supporting documents.

The affiliation, however, was not limited to a piece of paper. Once affiliated, I became involved in university matters. I had a specific work plan, which was approved by the dean, and deliverables to reach. I worked in a collaboration with an academic supervisor from the Tajik university, who involved me in various projects. He invited me to participate in various local conferences, asked to write short articles for a local academic journal, to comment on his work, and even teach some classes together with him. I also joined the local academic community at the research library.

Unlike neighbouring Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, Tajikistan has no world famous world class national education brands or branch campuses of foreign universities. Tajik universities are impoverished, teachers receive very low salaries, there are no national research grants and classrooms are cold in the winter. And yet, I have always met with a warm interest of the local academic community, and was often asked about my progress and findings. I had a chance to discuss my research with employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and some Tajik embassies abroad. I have never lied about my research topic and the critical approach I was taking. I have never bribed anyone to obtain some information for my research. I was never asked by anyone to reveal who my interviewees were and what we talked about. To my knowledge, no one of approximately 100 people I interviewed was interrogated by state authorities following our conversation. There was no element of drama in this collaboration I developed with Tajik official bodies.

I know of several other foreign researchers who followed a similar path to conduct research in Tajikistan. They are anthropologists, geographers, political scientists, historians. Most of them are at an early stage of their careers, yet have spent a significant amount of time in Tajikistan, continue to visit the country regularly and are truly passionate about it. They have managed to conduct research on a broad range of topics concerning Tajikistan, and some have published work co-authored by local scholars employed in official bodies. Are these collaborations which we developed with a local official bodies all of the sudden no longer acceptable? Do they make our research academically non-valuable or ethically impermissible, when we try to do the opposite – to do research that is ethical, based on a thorough fieldwork, and follows Tajik law?

During all the time I spent in Tajikistan, I have met several foreign researchers who did not want to engage with any official bodies. Some of them, perhaps, did not want to engage to do so because of their moral stance – they did not want to legitimise the Tajik government whose actions they do not agree with. But in most cases I encountered, they simply did not care. There is a certain pattern that can be observed. They used to visit Tajikistan for a short period of time, often without much prior knowledge about the country and often did not speak any local language. They tent to visit Tajikistan on a tourist visa, conduct a row of interviews and leave the country soon after. I witnessed bizarre and inacceptable situations when such researchers were convinced that because they came to a country where corruption is said to be widespread, they can bribe literally everyone (including waiters, to get a table in restaurants where all tables were already booked).

Conducting research while having a tourist visa is of course possible, and since the introduction of an electronic visa system in Tajikistan obtaining a tourist visa became much easier. However, I believe that in such case the researcher needs to acknowledge that he/she is breaching the local legislation, which might have an impact on his/her safety, but first and foremost might negatively influence people who he/she interacts with. I have heard of several cases when interviewees of researchers who visited Tajikistan briefly on a tourist visa to conduct sensitive research were later interrogated by state authorities. This is not to justify actions of state bodies. The problem that I point at here concerns the positionality of foreign researchers and hierarchies of knowledge production. First, it has to do with an instrumental approach to research as a data collection process – this approach limits local subjects to pure objects of academic inquiry. Secondly, we need to ask whether it is legitimate that foreign scholars do not obey local laws just because they work at western universities and produce knowledge there. Is such knowledge really academically valuable or ethically permissible?

There is also another problem related to knowledge production by foreign researchers in Tajikistan, and in my opinion it is the most burning. This problem concerns foreign universities that seek collaboration with Tajik researchers only to tick the box of having access to the ground in order to obtain big research grants from western funding agencies. These research grants concern topics which remain a priority for western policymakers (terrorism and counter-terrorism, Islam and radicalisation), but which raise suspicion of Central Asian governments (whether legitimately or not, it is a matter of fact). While working in a Tajik NGO last year, I came across three big institutions, one British, one German and one American university, with absolutely no focus on and expertise about Central Asia, which contacted the Tajik NGO only to make it collect data for their research projects on radicalisation. We discussed these proposals in the office. My former boss rejected all offers, saying: “It is they who need our data, but we do not need their problems and their money, we are economically fine.”

Unfortunately, not all other Tajik institutions and individual researchers can say the same. I believe that this is the kind of collaborations that we should call academically non-valuable and ethically impermissible.