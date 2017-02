Армения: в преддверии золотой лихорадки

Our columnists

Turkmenistan’s electoral denial

By LUCA ANCESCHI

On the eve of another sham election, Turkmenistan’s rulers aren’t taking the need for change seriously. Have they begun to believe their own propaganda?

Ukraine’s eastern front: a Trump card in a bigger game?

By IAN BATESON

Everybody wants better relations between Russia and the west. But leaders in Moscow and DC could throw Ukraine under the bus to get them.

The victims of Russia’s ultra-conservatism are the Russian people themselves

Russia has decriminalised domestic violence: one step towards “traditional values” means two steps back from international human rights standards