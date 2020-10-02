11 films and TV shows that scare ultra-conservatives

The recently released French film Cuties has been all over the news – for the controversy and backlash it has provoked, stoked by Christian right ‘culture warriors’, conspiracy theorists and right-wing politicians from the US to Brazil. One US Christian right film review website called it “our worst fears realised”.

But it’s not the first time these critics and other US Christian right activists have been spooked by mainstream entertainment – and they were already at war with Hollywood. The ultra-conservative Movieguide website has been rating films based on their ‘traditional’ values since the 1990s.

Here is a list of eleven of the scariest films and TV shows, according to ‘culture warriors’ who are afraid of single mothers (and step-parents!) – and of women with autonomy over their bodies and lives. How many have you seen? And what other ‘spooky’ films have we missed from this list.