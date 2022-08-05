Black Italians have made a plea to politicians and news organisations to tell the truth about racism and ableism after the killing of a disabled Nigerian street vendor in the coastal city of Civitanova Marche.

Alika Ogorchukwu, a 39-year-old married father, had resorted to selling goods when he lost his job as a labourer due to injuries sustained in a bicycle accident. Ogorchukwu was working on the streets of the city in central Italy when he was attacked a week ago using his own crutch.

The Italian Anti-Racist Coordination says media coverage of the event has been “steeped in colonial and racist imagery”, pointing to terms like “the peddler”, “the Nigerian”, “the clandestine” in press reports.

Video footage shows a man wrestling Ogorchukwu to the pavement. The attack, which lasted less than four minutes, was filmed by onlookers. A voice can be heard shouting: “You will kill him like that.”

According to investigator Matteo Luconi, “onlookers called the police”, but no one attempted to intervene physically.

Video footage was posted on social networks and widely shared by media outlets, shocking the nation.

A 32 year-old Italian man, Filippo Claudio Giuseppe Ferlazzo, has been charged with murder and theft over the incident. Italian media reports that he is accused of lashing out after Ogorchukwu tried to sell trinkets to Ferlazzo and his girlfriend.

Ferlazzo, who claimed to have acted in self-defence and to have believed Ogorchukwu was alive after the attack, has apologised to the victim’s family though his lawyer.