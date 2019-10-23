Argentina and Uruguay voters face surge of religious and conservative candidates in weekend elections

Argentina’s currently-governing Together for Change (Juntos por el Cambio) party, and the electoral frontrunner Front for Everyone (Frente de Todos), have put forward numerous conservative candidates alongside more progressive politicians. Meanwhile, almost 40% of this year’s 108 governor candidates oppose legal abortion.

These are significant shifts from previous elections in both countries. Never before has abortion been such a high-profile campaign issue, while new and explicitly ‘anti-gender’ parties have also emerged.

In Uruguay, an anti-gender party called Cabildo Abierto (Open Town Hall) has put forward 43 candidates. It is led by former army chief Guido Manini Ríos who’s publicly rejected ‘gender ideology’ as a “foreign script” that’s designed to “divide us into tribes fighting each other”.

‘Gender ideology’, a term first introduced by the Vatican in the 1990s, has become a key focus of conservative movements which say sexual rights threaten ‘traditional families’. This weekend, the power of such claims to reach large numbers of people will be put to the test.

Uruguay: vying for one-sixth of Parliament

In Uruguay, our investigation identified 43 conservative candidates from the new self-declared ‘anti-gender’ party, Cabildo Abierto, along with 44 other religious and conservative politicians, primarily from the National Party, the main challenger to the incumbent, moderate-left Broad Front.

Primary votes, polls and their positions in electoral lists suggest that these candidates could win up to 16% (21 out of 130) of parliamentary seats. The lower chamber would have nine religious legislators (four evangelicals and five conservative Catholics), half of whom are running for re-election. Cabildo Abierto is set to win 10% of the vote, another nine seats in the lower chamber and three in the Senate.

The leader of this seven-month-old party, Guido Manini Ríos, was removed from his position as an army chief in March, after rejecting the convictions of military officers who had been found guilty of human rights violations during the 1973-1985 dictatorship. He’s also stated that job offers must go first to Uruguayan workers, not immigrants, and has attracted some followers with apparent neo-nazi inclinations.