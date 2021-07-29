The Body Shop Georgia slammed for stories to empower women, written by men

The Body Shop cosmetics chain in the country Georgia has been slammed with criticism after it published a collection of stories to empower women, written by men as part of their ongoing “women empowerment campaigns”. Women have also publicly accused one of the book’s authors of sexual harassment.

Outrage over the publication lit up Georgian social media after The Body Shop presented its book ‘Love Yourself’ – a series of 13 short stories about women’s experiences, all written by seven well-known male authors – at the city hall in the capital Tbilisi, on Monday.

The Body Shop Georgia initially responded by defending the book, stating that its stories “were written by men to imagine themselves in the place of these brave women”, and that “more women writers” would be involved in future releases.

In a second statement released a day after the book’s presentation, the company added that it regrets “that one of the ideas of the project, for men to write these stories, did not turn out to be the right way to convey our message”.

This is unlikely to satisfy critics, however. Georgian filmmaker Elene Margvelashvili told openDemocracy that she was shocked the book’s stories could be commissioned, written and printed “and until seeing the negative comments, no one realised that it was not serving women empowerment”.

Georgia – which borders Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia and Turkey, at the intersection of eastern Europe and western Asia – is known for its ultra-conservative politics and staggering gender inequalities.

According to research from UN Women, violence against women is “widespread” in Georgia, where almost a third of men surveyed (and a quarter of women) said “wife-beating is justified” in some cases, and nearly half of all men (and a quarter of women) said a wife should obey her husband even if she disagrees with him.

One of the stories’ authors, Toresa Mossy, wrote on Facebook that he was qualified to write about women’s experiences as “it's a familiar topic to me when you're being bullied because you're too skinny for a man, too weak”.