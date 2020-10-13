‘Christian supremacy is a front for power’: Reverend Alba Onofrio explains

While the bible may be the inspiration of God, it requires the minds and voices of human beings to interpret it meaningfully. Where my organisation Soulforce works we focus on something called the ethics of life. We are not a faith-based organisation. I’m an ordained clergy in an inter-faith tradition and local church, and most of my ministry is with LGBTQ activists and rights defenders.

We believe that theology that leads to death is bad, period. Biblical texts that are used to lead to harm is bad, period. End of discussion. So what do we do if there is this way of thinking that says homosexuality is awful, and another way of thinking that homosexuality is a gift from the divine and should be celebrated, embraced and loved (that would be my opinion), and the same thing with trans people, with immigrants, and so on. How do we decide between those two ways of thinking?

Ethics is how we decide. We take responsibility for the implications of our beliefs. So if my beliefs as a Christian cause harm to other people, cause death, take away human rights and dignity, those are not justifiable, those are not ethical beliefs. And the opposite is true: you don’t need to be a believer in order to believe in ethics and have a system of morality that says life and equality and life abundant.

Trump and feminist resistance

So many Americans and people around the world were surprised by the election of Trump, because he is one of the least religious people you’d ever want to see in your whole entire life – both from his example, his words, and his utter lack of basic things like how you pronounce Bible passages or books.

But what we need to understand is that Christian supremacy is a front for a system of power and so the reason that Trump was ‘okay’ for his voters was because they were voting for white supremacy. They weren’t voting for evangelicalism or even Christianity per se. This is what made Trump the obvious candidate.

I was so grateful to be able to go to eastern Africa last year and Kenya was our last stop, doing a theological conference for women of faith – lesbian, bisexual, trans, gender non-conforming women – with a group called the Fellowship of Affirming Ministries. It is very important that we recognise that there are these alternative, liberating theologies and one of them that is very important is a womanist tradition and that is where black women are centred – their daily lives and experiences are centred not only as important, not only as holy, but as a place from which one begins to theologise, from which one begins to imagine what God is like.

Previous liberation theologies didn’t have much of a gender analysis and this is a next step. Every generation I feel like we have feminists coming in that transform the narratives and offer us deeper analysis. The conferences that I was an invited guest at, in Rwanda, Uganda and Kenya last year, alongside womanist scholars and theologians, were phenomenal. It was amazing – the people who are doing this activist work for our communities rights, for women's rights and LGBT rights, are phenomenally strong and powerful even with less resources than they deserve.