European and US Right groups backed El Salvador criminalising abortion – and lost

For Irene Donadio, from the reproductive rights organisation International Planned Parenthood Federation, the involvement of European conservative groups didn’t come as a surprise.

“El Salvador is the ‘golden model’ for reproductive bullies. It’s something they hope to mimic in the US and in Europe. This is why they are defending it with all their well-funded arsenal of lawyers and lobbyists,” she said.

Donadio cited a draft bill discussed this week by Poland’s parliament that sought to impose long prison terms for women who have had abortions. It was rejected by an overwhelming majority.

“This law is copy-pasted from El Salvador, which has one of the cruellest laws on the books against women,” she said.

Neil Datta, secretary of the European Parliamentary Forum for Sexual and Reproductive Rights, said that groups engaging on behalf of this tiny Central American country “reveals an inner cruelty and zealotry they would never dare show in Europe”.

“They would prefer to jail Salvadoran women for miscarriages rather than concede that abortion may be necessary. This is a position very far removed from the mindsets of the vast majority of religious people in Europe,” he added.

Support from US groups

Fifteen US Christian Right and anti-abortion groups also signed the second set of briefs supporting El Salvador. These included the International Organization for the Family – organiser of the World Congress of Families, a global network of US, Russian and other ultra-conservative activists – as well as Family Watch International and the World Youth Alliance.

Eight conservative Latin American groups were also involved, although only one is based in El Salvador itself: the local affiliate of the US anti-abortion organisation Human Life International, which successfully campaigned for the absolute ban on abortion that was introduced in the country in 1999.

According to CRR’s Cárdenas, they were “pursuing a public opinion win, obscuring the case and saying that we seek to decriminalise infanticide”.

The Inter-American Court found El Salvador “internationally responsible for [...] violations of personal liberty, judicial guarantees, equality before the law, the right to life, personal integrity, private life and health” of ‘Manuela’ – the name used to protect the victim’s identity.

The court ordered the government to pay compensation to the woman's children, to publicly assume responsibility for the case and to reform policies and health protocols in order to avoid further criminalisation of obstetric emergencies.

Manuela’s story

Manuela, a poor and illiterate rural woman, had an obstetric emergency at home in 2008. In pain and bleeding heavily, she delivered a stillborn child and fainted.

When she woke up in hospital, medical staff had reported her to the police. She spent eight days handcuffed to a hospital bed and was then sent to prison. She was accused of infanticide, despite inconsistencies in her medical records, and denied a proper legal defence.

Manuela had been seeking healthcare for an illness since 2006. Only in prison did she get a diagnosis. But her cancer (Hodgkin's lymphoma) was never properly treated. She died in 2010 at the age of 33, while serving a 30-year prison term. She left behind two children.

Susana Chávez, from the Latin American Consortium against Unsafe Abortion, said: “Depriving people of rights that brought them dignity and changed their lives for the better […] is not gratuitous or incidental.”

She added: “All this makes sense when we look at the resources mobilised in our countries to twist laws and backtrack the little progress that has been made.”