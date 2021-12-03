​​As abortion comes under threat, are contraception and LGBTQ rights next?

Nine justices sit on the court. Six of them are conservatives and are inclined to support the anti-abortion side of the case. Only one of those six – chief justice John Roberts, who is more concerned with the court’s legitimacy than his more zealous colleagues are – seems to hope to finagle a way to uphold the specific Mississippi ban without overturning Roe in its entirety.

But justices Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch (all appointed by President Trump), Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas form a majority without him.

Roe will fall, not only in reality but also in law (de facto, but also de jure – to put it in legal terms), unless Roberts can win some of them over.

The Roe ruling is already so weakened that its guarantee of the right to abortion is almost meaningless across much of the country. Upholding Mississippi’s ban would be the final nail in the coffin, whether or not Roe is officially overturned next June.

A partisan court

Make no mistake: if the Supreme Court upholds Mississippi’s ban, it will bring immeasurable harm to people who can get pregnant. But perhaps a ‘positive’ outcome is that people may start understanding just how political and partisan the illegitimately stacked court’s majority has become.

Conservative powerbrokers undoubtedly understand that overturning Roe outright might galvanize Democrats ahead of the midterm elections being held in November 2022 – thereby threatening Republicans’ chances of taking control of Congress. However, the Right’s stranglehold on power in the US is so entrenched that this may not matter; and it’s unclear whether the Supreme Court’s five radical right-wing justices would care either way.

Using a passive construction that obscures the authoritarian dynamics in play, Time Magazine tells us that “The Court has grown more conservative over the last few years.” But it’s critical to understand that the transformation of the Supreme Court into a political institution didn’t just happen by accident.

With the full support of the Christian Right and the Republican base, Republican senator Mitch McConnell, senate majority leader at the time, made an unprecedented move in 2016. He refused to give a hearing to President Obama’s nominee for the Supreme Court, Merrick Garland (currently the US attorney general).

Arch-conservative Antonin Scalia had died unexpectedly in February of that year, opening up a seat on the court. Despite Obama putting forth a highly qualified, moderate candidate, Republicans made a bad-faith argument that new appointments to the court should not be made during a presidential election year.

This meant that Donald Trump got to appoint the new justice in 2017, soon after winning the presidency: right-winger Neil Gorsuch.