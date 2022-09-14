EuroPride, a week-long event held in a different European city each year, kicked off on Monday with the raising of a rainbow flag in front of the Palace of Serbia.

Last month, Serbia’s president Aleksandar Vučić said the EuroPride march would be “cancelled or postponed”, following an aggressive and intense campaign led by right-wing political parties and representatives of the Serbian Orthodox Church.

Thousands have taken part in religious walks (known as litije), carrying religious icons, crosses and nationalist flags while protesting against the West and LGBTIQ+ rights and declaring their support for Vladimir Putin and Kosovo. Bishop Nikanor Bogunović gave a speech in August cursing anyone who attended Pride, adding that “if he had a weapon, he would use it”.

Vučić announced the ‘cancellation’ of EuroPride on the same day he nominated prime minister Ana Brnabić – who is gay – to serve another term in office following the country’s election.

Reasons given for the ban included the “safety” of both participants and other citizens, ongoing problems with Serbia’s neighbour Kosovo and Russia, and soaring energy costs.

Prior to the ban’s confirmation, Goran Miletić, from human rights group Civil Right Defenders, told openDemocracy that organisers were in talks with government officials to find a solution. He said that even in the event of a ban “the police would certainly provide security for participants”.

Anti-LGBTIQ+ campaign worse than before

This is not the first time a Pride protest has been banned in Serbia, with the government cancelling Belgrade Pride’s parade in 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2013. Serbia’s Constitutional Court has repeatedly ruled that past decisions banning Pride were unconstitutional.

The country was chosen to host EuroPride in 2019, but the event was postponed until this year because of the pandemic.

“At the beginning of 2022, we were getting support from all the relevant institutions – we even got a letter of endorsement from Ana Brnabić. But in the middle of the year, the situation changed drastically,” said Belgrade Pride director Marko Mihailović.

In July, Belgrade’s new mayor, Aleksandar Šapić, said he didn’t know EuroPride was happening in Belgrade, and objected to the fact it would bring in so many people from all around Europe.

“I will not raise any flag, let me tell you that right away. As for the call to ‘open’ the event, I’m not sure I will do even that. Actually, I’m sure I won’t,” Šapić said. He added that he would open the next ‘Family Day’ – a city-sponsored event held in May.

This triggered media attention, and the right-wing parties in Parliament began a campaign against EuroPride and LGBTIQ+ rights that Mihailović said was more intense than in previous years. “They were spreading so many lies, calling us evil, sick… I thought it would stop, but it only intensified,” he said.

On Sunday, there was a large-scale protest against EuroPride in the Serbian capital.