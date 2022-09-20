When Italians go to the polls on 25 September, the far-Right Brothers of Italy party is expected to receive the largest share of the votes – with its leader, Giorgia Meloni, becoming the country’s first female prime minister.

A Meloni premiership has been the topic of much debate in recent weeks, as commentators in both the Italian press and overseas ask if it could be a step forward for women, or even for feminism.

Hillary Clinton, the US former secretary of state, even recently said, “The election of the first woman prime minister in a country always represents a break with the past, and that is certainly a good thing.”

But is it?

“Being a woman doesn’t automatically mean being feminist,” Italian journalist Giulia Siviero told openDemocracy. “Arguing that a woman – any woman – [winning power] is a conquest for all women and for feminism is very sexist to me, because it puts the sex before the person and her beliefs or policies.”

Meloni’s policies are, in fact, what you would expect from the leader of a party that descends from the neofascist Italian Social Movement, which was formed by supporters of former dictator Benito Mussolini after the Second World War.

At the end of August, the Brothers of Italy leader tweeted a video of a Ukrainian woman being raped by an asylum seeker from Guinea on a street in the Italian city of Piacenza. Someone in a nearby flat filmed the assault, and the offender was arrested. Meloni took the video from a newspaper: the image was blurred, but the woman’s screams were clearly audible.