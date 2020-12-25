How to navigate talking about feminism like a pro

Whether you’re chatting with friends, family or colleagues, the very mention of the f-word (feminism) still turns too many conversations into debates or even full-blown arguments – and not about how to progress rights and equality for all.

These exchanges are instead often based on red-herring arguments and myths about feminist activists and movements: that they’re out to destroy the family, for example, or that all feminists hate men. And even when you know that these stereotypes are inaccurate, it can be difficult to articulate a convincing response in the heat of the moment.

Earlier this year, openDemocracy organised broadcast media training for staff at AWID (Association for Women's Rights in Development). This included working with expert filmmakers and producers to practise mock interviews and develop tools to help people tell their stories on their own terms, and draw in new allies in the process.

Watching the mock interviews back, we thought these six tips and clips offered a useful masterclass on how to hold your own when the talking gets tough. This is our advice on how to navigate false and divisive ‘debates’ about feminism like a pro.