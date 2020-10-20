Indigenous women report racism and neglect in COVID-19 Canada childbirth

Pregnant Indigenous women in Canada have suffered from COVID-19 measures more than others, say birth workers across the country. The disproportionate harm has amplified long-standing discrimination and mistreatment, they add.

The treatment of Indigenous people in Canadian healthcare has recently come under scrutiny after Joyce Echaquan, a mother of seven, recorded degrading treatment by staff on video at a Quebec hospital shortly before her death in late September.

The federal government told openDemocracy it “recognises that Indigenous women face unique, complex challenges in many areas of their lives” – but doulas, midwives and other health workers in Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan said pandemic policies do not seem to have been designed or implemented with these challenges in mind.

For example, many medical appointments have shifted online, but only 24% of households in Indigenous communities have fast enough internet connections for basic functions like sending images. Julie Wilson, an Indigenous midwife in southern Ontario, says this has left some Indigenous women unable to get vital antenatal care.

Nadia Houle, a doula and founder of the advocacy group Indigenous Birth of Alberta, said that restrictions on support services have disproportionately impacted Indigenous women. She described this as “like torture” for new families. “It's tenfold [harder] with Indigenous families,” she said. “And then during the pandemic, I think that it's like fiftyfold.”

Several birth workers said that fear of discrimination and mistreatment in Canadian hospitals, compounded by new fears of contracting COVID-19 and passing the virus on to elders in often crowded, multi-generational homes, have led more Indigenous women to avoid public health centres for as long as possible.

As a result, “You end up with pregnancies that have problems that weren't diagnosed,” says Patrick Laflèche, a family doctor who worked in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, for several months during the pandemic.

He described one patient with serious complications who waited eight hours before going to hospital, because she was afraid of contracting COVID-19. Her baby died about a month after birth, an outcome he said could have been avoided had she had medical care sooner.

“A lot of our clients have a ton of anxiety about the virus, because they want so badly to keep their elders safe,” said Jessica Swain, a Cree-Métis midwife in Calgary, Alberta. She said there has been increased demand for home births as a result, but this isn’t an option for many clients who live in overcrowded homes on reserves.

In Canada, many Indigenous people live on reserves where the federal government has chronically underfunded services for years. Many residents have long struggled to meet basic needs including decent housing and clean water. Some reserves are also located far from cities and public hospitals.

Lack of support made worse

In Edmonton, Alberta, Cree-Métis doula Desirée Solberg says Indigenous women faced little or poor communication and support from health workers before the pandemic, and that this has only got worse during COVID-19. She has seen her own clients neglected by hospital staff who have not properly explained the stricter policies imposed.

One woman, an 18-year-old sexual violence survivor who gave birth to her first child in June, was “left waiting for a room for hours”. Solberg said: “I've never seen them leave a woman in labour for so long without coming to talk about pain management.”

This client gave Solberg consent to tell her story to the media. Solberg said the teenager had never had a vaginal exam before and had requested minimal people at the birth and that she not be touched by men – but staff denied these requests.

When a doctor finally came to give the teenager an epidural, they were accompanied by several medical students. Solberg said her client was shaking and in tears. But, “she was brave, the strongest – for a tiny little thing and a baby that big… that was the longest labour I've ever attended.”

Restrictions on hospital visitors and birth companions appear to have also disproportionately affected Indigenous women.

Alycia Two Bears, an Indigenous doula in Calgary, Alberta, said it’s particularly important for Indigenous women to be accompanied by people they trust because “the way that you’re already treated in a Canadian hospital can be unfair”. Having to choose between a doula and a family member can be very upsetting, she said.