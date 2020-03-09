Inside Italian public hospitals, I saw how a US-linked anti-abortion network is ‘humiliating’ women

At 8am on a winter Friday morning, the road to the San Pio hospital in Benevento, a small city in southern Italy, is covered by mist. The hospital’s corridors are quiet, except on the second floor, where abortion-related visits are scheduled to start.

More than forty years after abortions were legalised in Italy, they remain hard for women to access – especially in the south, where most doctors refuse to perform them. In 2017, the entire Benevento province was briefly left with no abortion provider after the only non-refuser at the San Pio hospital retired.

Today abortion services are available only two days a week. On each of those days, every week, another obstacle awaits women: local activists connected to an international network of so-called ‘crisis pregnancy centres’ that seek to reach women considering abortions and stop them from making that choice.

In the obstetrics ward, one of the activists pointed to a picture of a fetus on their flyer and asked: “Are you here for this?” “Mom”, the flyer said, “There is always a solution to your problems, but there is no remedy for abortion.” Inside were graphic images and frightening claims that having an abortion carries many serious risks.

I went to this hospital as part of an undercover investigation, posing as a poor young woman with an unwanted pregnancy, looking for information about abortion. But what I received inside this ward included incorrect claims that I could face “post-abortion syndrome” and a 50% increased risk of breast cancer.

Both of these claims have been widely discredited by medical experts who say there is simply no such link between abortion and mental illness or cancer risks. Though this is not a story about local-level misinformation. The Italian volunteers I met in Benevento are part of a national federation that has powerful American partners.

The Italian federation is called Movimento per la Vita (‘Movement for Life’). Since 2013 it has had a partnership with the US Christian right group Heartbeat International that is a pioneer of ‘crisis pregnancy centres’ and is among American anti-abortion groups that have been emboldened by Trump’s White House.

Heartbeat also opposes modern contraception, and has been a partner of the ultra-conservative World Congress of Families network that held its 2019 global gathering in Verona, Italy, where Matteo Salvini – then the country’s deputy prime minister and still the leader of the far-right Lega party – gave a keynote speech.

Last month, openDemocracy revealed numerous examples of incorrect and misleading information being provided by other centres in Heartbeat’s network around the world. In South Africa, another reporter also found one of these centres operating out of a hospital, pushing women to eschew abortions at any cost.

Elsewhere in Italy, I found posters in hospitals advertising these centres’ activities without disclosing their anti-abortion agenda. Instead they say: “Are you concerned about a difficult or undesired pregnancy?... Call us.” At another hospital, north west of Milan, more volunteers warned me again about cancer risks.