Is this the end of Roe v Wade, and the end of abortion rights in the US?

Saturday 22 January marks 49 years since the US Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Roe v Wade, the court case established a right to abortion across the US. While reproductive rights organisations such as Planned Parenthood are celebrating the occasion, they are also preparing for the likelihood that they won’t be celebrating its 50th anniversary, next year.

The Roe ruling currently stands in the balance as the Supreme Court prepares to issue a decision, this coming June, in the case of Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health. It is expected that the radically right-wing court, packed with Trump appointees, will support the anti-abortion side.

“We can no longer count on the Supreme Court to uphold the precedent of Roe v. Wade,” is the sombre analysis of one Planned Parenthood affiliate holding a Celebration of Choice event this week. It adds that the organisation is inviting all celebration participants “to start a fundraiser to support reproductive rights and abortion access”.

Such initiatives are urgently necessary, but it is wishful thinking to suggest that grassroots organisations can solve the problem. Lisa Needham, an attorney and writer with expertise on reproductive law and politics, says that if Roe is overturned, there will be a “massive push” to help transport people across state lines for abortion access.

However, states where abortion is likely to remain legal – those on the West Coast and in New England, mostly, with a handful of outliers in the middle of the country – “don’t have the capacity, and abortion funds don't have the money” to provide for everyone needing abortion care. As a result, says Needham, “huge swaths of the country will have no access. It always seems over the top to say women will be second-class citizens, but that will absolutely be the case.”

Women’s rights advocates are organising to provide abortion pills by mail in states where direct access to termination is banned. Inevitably, Republican-controlled states are already attempting to make such deliveries illegal. Needham says the legality of such bans will be unclear “until someone in a conservative state gets arrested for sending or receiving pills, and then [we’ll] see how a lawsuit plays out”.