An open letter to the WHO: This World Mental Health Day, don’t forget trans people

Dear World Health Organization,

Let me state at the outset that, as an American who values public health, human rights and international cooperation, I appreciate what you do.

I’m thankful that the United States remains a member of your organisation despite our previous president’s puerile decision to initiate withdrawal, which President Biden, sensibly, reversed. I also endorse the vision you’ve laid out in your 2013–30 Comprehensive Mental Health Action Plan.

But, as a transgender woman in a country where access to mental health specialists is often a luxury, and prejudice against people like me is on the rise, I find it hard to be optimistic about the US’s prospects for progress – because of influential right-wing opposition to LGBTQ equality and a systemic crisis in the affordability and accessibility of healthcare.

While the frenzied imaginations of anti-trans bigots conjure visions of mad doctors chasing down young people to hand out puberty blockers and hormones, like candy on Halloween, in reality, access to gender-confirming medical care is difficult to obtain. And not only for minors.

Naming and raising awareness about critical problems is the first step towards finding a solution. So, on this World Mental Health Day (10 October), I want to talk to you about not only the current mental health crisis, but also some of the trans community’s particular needs and concerns in this area.

Let me tell you a story. A cisgender friend of mine has a much younger transgender relative who was recently hospitalised because of a mental health emergency. She flew to visit him in another state and found him in surprisingly good spirits. “I got a diagnosis of gender dysphoria!” he exclaimed. “Do you know how hard that is to get?”

While being transgender is, thankfully, no longer considered a mental illness by the medical establishment, gender dysphoria is a condition listed in the DSM-5 – the main diagnostic manual used by American psychologists. It is defined as “psychological distress that results from an incongruence between one’s sex assigned at birth and one’s gender identity”.