A charity accused of spreading disinformation about pregnancy and abortion in Northern Ireland has a GP who was suspended for spreading COVID misinformation listed as a trustee, openDemocracy can reveal.

Anne McCloskey, a doctor from Derry, was handed an 18-month suspension in September, following complaints about comments she made about the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

In a video posted to social media, McCloskey claimed there was insufficient evidence that it was safe for young people to be vaccinated and described the vaccines as “malevolent”.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service issued the temporary suspension, which bans McCloskey from practising medicine in the UK while the General Medical Council investigates.

But according to the Charity Commission for Northern Ireland, McCloskey is still a trustee for Stanton Healthcare Belfast, which pro-choice groups have described as an ‘anti-abortion’ crisis pregnancy centre.

‘Crisis pregnancy centre’ is a term used to describe public-facing operations run by organisations whose primary goal is to dissuade pregnant people from accessing abortion care.

An openDemocracy investigation in 2020 found a global network of crisis pregnancy centres linked to two US Christian Right groups – Heartbeat International and Human Life International.

‘Intimidation and harassment’

Stanton Healthcare Belfast was set up in 2014 by American evangelical organisation Stanton International, which is set to expand its UK outreach with another branch, Stanton Healthcare East of Scotland, due to open in Edinburgh.

It remains unclear what responsibilities McCloskey has at the charity, although a year before she was suspended, the Belfast Newsletter reported that she was acting as a ‘medical adviser’. There is no law against a suspended GP being a trustee.

Abortion was decriminalised in Northern Ireland in 2019. But with the government at Stormont yet to commission full services, access to abortion services remains limited and varies across Northern Ireland’s five health and social care trusts.