openDemocracy feminist investigations cited 400 times across global media

Findings from openDemocracy’s groundbreaking feminist investigative journalism project were cited more than 400 times across the global media in 2020, including by the Guardian, Al Jazeera and Reuters.

The Tracking the Backlash project at openDemocracy, founded in 2017, investigates organised opposition to sexual and reproductive rights including from religious right, far right and other ‘anti-gender’ movements.

In 2020 the project revealed a global network of coordinated projects targeting vulnerable pregnant women with anti-abortion misinformation.

Dozens of European politicians condemned the “disinformation, emotional manipulation and outright deceit” revealed by this project and called for follow-up inquiries and action from government authorities. In Ecuador and Costa Rica, health authorities promised to do their own investigations.

The findings of this project – led by women journalists in 18 countries collaborating over nine months – were picked up by more than 100 outlets internationally. It was also one of two major Tracking the Backlash investigations nominated in the 2020 British Journalism Awards.