It’s time for Rwanda to give non-violence a chance

I have experienced political violence in Rwanda first-hand. When I returned to the country in 2010, intending to run for the presidency, I was imprisoned. I spent eight years in prison, including five in solitary confinement. Today, eight of my supporters are still in prison after acquiring a book and attending an online training session about the philosophy of non-violence.

According to human rights organisations, the government of Rwanda routinely deploys physical and structural violence. Reports include assassinations of political opponents both inside and outside the country. Government critics, YouTubers, independent journalists and contenders for political power have been forcibly disappeared or imprisoned.

Using violence to gain and retain political power is not new in Rwanda. A violent streak runs throughout Rwanda’s history, from monarchy to republic.

A long history of violence

King Rwabugiri Kigeri VI arguably started the tradition of bloodletting for power, in the 18th century, with an expansionist policy that saw him attack neighbouring countries at least 20 times during his 40-year reign. In the 19th century, in what came to be called the ‘Rucunshu coup d’état’, King Rutarindwa was ousted and killed, along with his entire family and entourage.

The period leading up to independence from Belgian colonial rule was also marked by violence. It culminated in the 1959 revolution, which forced the king and many other Rwandans into exile. In 1961, Rwanda became a republic. In 1962, it became an independent country.

Until the late 1960s, the first republican government, which failed to secure the voluntary and safe return of those Rwandans who had been forced into exile during the 1959 revolution, was beleaguered by attacks from armed groups of Rwandan refugees. It was eventually removed from power and its leaders killed, in a 1973 coup d’état. More Rwandans were forced into exile.

The second republican regime installed a single-party political system and ruled the country for more than two decades, during which human rights were violated and structural violence in the social, political and economic management of Rwanda was entrenched.