Having been without a functioning government since February, Northern Ireland is set to return to the polls in December, after last-ditch efforts to form an administration failed.

Many voters have been left frustrated by the political impasse, which comes amid a cost of living crisis that continues to push more and more people below the poverty line. Their anger is heightened by the thought of another election – the second this year – which will cost the taxpayer £6.5m, and the fact that members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) have received their full salary despite not sitting.

Web developer Catháir Mac Gothraidh, 26, from Tyrone said: “I’ll go out to vote, absolutely, but I think it is a waste of our time, efforts and money. I’ve a young niece under one year old and I’d prefer that money go towards ensuring she’s kept warm at night through the winter.”

The deadlock follows a landmark election in May, in which the Democratic Unionist party (DUP) slumped to second place behind the nationalist Sinn Fein party for the first time.

The DUP responded to the result by boycotting the power-sharing executive and blocking the formation of the Stormont Assembly. This was the second time the DUP had collapsed the executive in three months, doing so in February in what party representatives claimed to be an act of protest against the Northern Ireland protocol.

The six-month legislative deadline to form an administration will expire at one minute past midnight tonight. Today, MLAs were recalled for an emergency sitting in a final attempt to form the institutions, but the talks failed. The UK government will now assume a legal responsibility to call a fresh election under legislation brought in to avoid a repeat of the 2017 collapse, which left Northern Ireland without a functioning assembly for three years.

The DUP is about to run out of road. But what will a new election achieve? The party has made clear it will not enter into an administration until its demands regarding the Northern Ireland protocol are met. This is despite most people and businesses in Northern Ireland increasingly supporting the protocol as the best means of squaring the Brexit circle.

Bank manager Nicola Smyth, 43, from Belfast said: “Another election is denying democracy. We now have three denominations [unionist, nationalist, other] as opposed to two [unionist, nationalist] when the Good Friday Agreement was signed. Two of the three should be able to form a government.”

Smyth added: “Paying salaries while refusing to sit in government should never happen again.”

Time to change the mandatory coalition?

The continued political stalemate raises serious questions over the sustainability of Stormont’s power-sharing institutions. Under the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement, Northern Ireland has a form of mandatory coalition whereby the largest unionist and nationalist parties each elect a first minister from among their ranks – one cannot govern without the other.

Post-grad student and researcher Dylan McDermott, 26, from Derry, said: “Consociational democracy does help to a certain extent, and it did bring stability to Northern Ireland […] but it is still quite one-sided where one partner can hold the other to ransom.”

He added: “The veto needs to change, and mandatory coalition needs to change, so those who want to govern can, and those who don’t can’t weaponise democracy.”