‘Social workers aren’t always available – I am’: trans activists in Tbilisi

Bart Nikolo, a transgender man living in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, spends his winter nights gathering kindling for the sex workers who wait for clients near Heroes’ Square. It’s something he’s done for years. After driving around for hours picking up fallen branches, he stacks them in neat piles, creating small fires that radiate a feeble heat.

When policemen try to fine him for “littering”, he explains what he tells should be obvious: that he’s only trying to help ensure that these women, many of whom are also transgender, do not die from the cold.

In the absence of government support for queer people, Nikolo feels that the burden of care has fallen on the LGBT community’s shoulders. During the pandemic, in particular, government aid has failed to reach its most vulnerable citizens, including those facing socioeconomic problems and gender and identity-based discrimination.

Many trans people who aren’t able to pass as cisgendered are pushed into dangerous, unstable and often illegal work, such as prostitution. This makes it difficult for them to access healthcare, housing, mental health services and unemployment assistance.

I met Nikolo in October 2020 on the upper floor of Success in downtown Tbilisi, the city’s only gay bar. “I started by fighting for my own rights,” he told me. Horrified by the bigotry he faced when he first came out as trans in 2006, he set up Equality Movement, an NGO for queer advocacy, in 2011.

“Word of my desire to help [other LGBT people] spread fast. I discovered that there were hundreds of people who needed it – more than you would think,” he said. Since then, Nikolo has helped many LGBT people navigate the challenges of a system that has for decades vehemently oppressed the voices of sexual minorities.